Vols PG Signee Kennedy Chandler Selected as an SI All-American

Kennedy Chandler led Sunrise Christian (KS) to a Geico National Championship game appearance last week. The Buffaloes ultimately came up short, but Chandler paced the way for the national powerhouse all season long, as he wowed with late-game heroics and rim-rattling finishes. Chandler's efforts did not go unnoticed as he was selected as a first-team Sports Illustrated All-American.

"Chandler opened the season as the No. 1 point guard in the SI99 and despite all of the extra attention that accompanies the appointment, he managed to elevate his game and dominance," Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan said. "This season, despite playing in the toughest league in the country (NIBC), Chandler averaged 16 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals a game while running the show alongside multiple Division I prospects. Last week at GEICO Nationals he led the Buffaloes to the title game."

Chandler is the highest-rated recruit of the Rick Barnes era, as he comes to Knoxville surrounded by expectations of being a future NBA lottery pick.

While Tennessee lost Kim English, Chandler's primary recruiter, to George Mason, Chandler has remained firm in his future with the Vols, even issuing a statement after the news broke about English's departure.

“I would like Vols nation to join me in sending a HUGE congratulations to Coach English as he has accepted a job to become a head coach,” Chandler said on social media. “My family and I grew extremely close to him during the recruiting process, and wish him nothing but the best. He will be missed on the sidelines. Nonetheless, I am still excited as ever to put on the Vols jersey and get to work for the legendary Coach Barnes. See you soon Vols Nation. #VFL.”

Just as Chandler is SI's top point guard in America, Tennessee and Rick Barnes believe they landed the top point guard in the nation.