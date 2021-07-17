Watch: Tennessee's John Fulkerson Gets VIP Tour of Mayfield Dairy

"I am John Fulkerson and I love milk." Tennessee sixth-year senior forward John Fulkerson loves milk, and he recently got to take a tour of a local dairy plant and VFL Films was on hand to capture the action.

The COVID-19 blanket eligibility waiver allowed Fulkerson to return this season, and he is one of the players that could see significant NIL opportunities in the future.

“There was a lot that was going through my head and really I was just weighing out my options to see what the best decision was for me and just making sure that I was going to make the right decision for myself,” Fulkerson told the media earlier this year about his decision. “After a lot of prayer and consideration and talking with my parents, talking with some mentors and people I really look up to, I decided to come back. It wasn’t really all about me personally, but really for me to help this team that we’re going to have next year, and to mentor some of the guys coming in. I really think that this team is going to be special and we can really accomplish something.”

Like many others, Fulkerson was significantly impacted by COVID last season, which was another reason he wanted to try to go out on his own terms.

“I did have COVID, and I think that COVID affected a lot more than my play,” Fulkerson said. “One of things for me is, you guys know how much of an energy player I am and how much I love the fans, and I really like playing off the fans and their energy. With them not being there, every team in this country had to create their own energy. Not only for me, but for every team out there, COVID affected them, whether they had it or not personally as far as their stamina, their conditioning, the energy, and things like that.”

Fulkerson's season was shortened after a nasty set of elbows from Florida's Omar Payne, which sidelined him for the NCAA tournament. The Big Orange faithful will be more than excited to see Fulkerson don the orange and mentor the influx of young talent on the roster in 2021.