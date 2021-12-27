Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Tennessee’s John Fulkerson Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

    Author:

    After leading 14th-ranked Tennessee to a win over No. 6 Arizona last week, Vols sixth-year senior John Fulkerson has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week.

    The other player is Oscar Tshiebwe from Kentucky.

    The Southeastern Conference announced the news on Monday afternoon, as Fulkerson received his first career SEC weekly honor.

    It is also the Vols’ first Player of the Week honor since November 18, 2019, per Tennessee.

    Against the Wildcats, Fulkerson scored 24 points, racked up 10 rebounds and drew a whopping 13 fouls to keep Arizona in foul trouble through the second half. 

    That game also put Fulkerson at 142 games played at Tennessee, tying him with Wayne Chism for most games played in program history.

    Assuming Fulkerson takes the floor against Alabama, he’ll break the record in Tuscaloosa when the Vols open SEC play on December 29th.

