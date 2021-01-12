FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Just In: Tuesday night’s Tennessee-Vanderbilt game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Vandy program

There has currently been no change to scheduling in regard to Saturday’s matchup in Knoxville.
After watching Rick Barnes and Tennessee go on a 2-0 tear last week following the Vols’ loss to Alabama, fans of the 10th-ranked Vols will have to wait at least three more days to see their team take the court again.

Tuesday morning, the Vols’ men’s basketball program confirmed that Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt — which was originally scheduled due to COVID-19 issues for each team’s previous Tuesday night opponent — has been postponed from similar effects within the Commodores’ program.

Simon Gibbs, for the Vanderbilt Hustler, was the first to report the news.

The Southeastern Conference’s statement (italicized) can be seen below:

TENNESSEE AT VANDERBILT MEN’S BASKETBALL GAME POSTPONED

The Tennessee at Vanderbilt men’s basketball game of January 12 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

The Vols (9-1, 3-1 SEC) are still set to take on Vanderbilt (4-5, 0-3 SEC) at home this Saturday, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

