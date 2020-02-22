VolunteerCountry
Turnovers Doom Tennessee in loss to No. 13 Auburn Despite Bowden’s 28

Cory Sanning

It’s been quite the struggle for Tennessee senior guard Jordan Bowden this season.

Heading into the Vols’ road matchup against 13th-ranked Auburn, the Knoxville native had been shooting career-lows from both the field (37 percent) and three-point range (26 percent).

He put to rest any doubts regarding his confidence on Saturday, but it ultimately would not prove enough.

Bowden scored a career-high 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting and tallied six assists, but the Vols gave the ball away 24 times in a 73-66 loss to the Tigers on their home court.

Samir Doughty led Auburn (23-4, 10-4 SEC) with 22 points and four rebounds.

Tennessee (15-12, 7-7 SEC) held a 17-point lead with just over 14 minutes to play in the second half, but 14 second half turnovers ultimately proved to be UT’s undoing.

Auburn (23-4, 10-4 SEC) embarked on a 20-2 run after the Vols opened up a 54-37 lead, fueled by tenacious defense and timely shot-making.

Free throws from John Fulkerson and Bowden kept UT alive late, but Tennessee was unable to overcome its roster’s scoring disparity in the end.

No other Vol but Bowden scored above 10 points, while six Auburn players reached eight o the afternoon.

Ultimately, Tennessee’s loss magnifies the problem that has plagued it mightily since Lamonte Turner was lost for the season: self-discipline.

A year ago, the Vols had Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, Jordan Bone and Turner to turn to down the stretch.

None of those options available now, and after suffering its 12th loss of the season, Tennessee’s chances at a NCAA Tournament spot are on life support. 

