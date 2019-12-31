VolMaven
Vescovi Participates in First Practice Session with Vols

Cory Sanning

Tennessee is getting some backcourt help at just the right time.

After the addition of former NBA Global Academy prospect Santiago Vescovi was made official last week, the Vols have already begun working the 6-foot-2 guard in behind the scenes.

After leading the Global Academy to the 2019 NBA Academy Games Championship in July, the 18-year-old point guard went on to participate in the NBA G League International Challenge in his home country of Uruguay.

Participating in his first practice session with the Vols on Monday, Vescovi appears to have not lost a step.

The Uruguay native was able to keep up with UT’s face-paced intensity in practice and even showcased his ability to knock down shots from the perimeter.

Despite that, however, Tennessee plans to bring him along slowly, with no specific plan in mind.

“He’s already been going through some things (and) today will be his first practice,” Barnes said. “I don’t know if there’s any one thing we need to see (to work him in).”

After losing Lamonte Turner for the season due to a necessary surgery on his left shoulder, Tennessee is now in search of another player to command its offense.

Between Jordan Bowden, Josiah-Jordan James and now Vescovi, UT has a trio of options it can turn to, despite two of those being unproven on the collegiate level.

The primary task is getting Vescovi acquainted with the Vols’ with SEC play now underway.

“I think there’s any question that he’ll help us,” Barnes said. “He’s competitive, he’s been around...I just think it’s (about) him getting a feel for what we’re doing.”

A highly-touted international prospect, Vescovi hasn’t experienced a traditional road to Knoxville.

After participating in the Academy Games, Vescovi was also took home Most Valuable Player honors at the 2019 Skill Factory Tournament of Champions in Atlanta.

His championship game performance included 29 points, seven assists and six rebounds against NBA-level competition.

Although he comes in with an extensive resume for his age, none of Vescovi’s past accomplishments matter to Barnes anymore.

His focus is on getting him ready to potentially suit up against the Tigers.

“Starting today, he’ll be treated like everybody else,” Barnes said. “There will be some things in place...we don’t think there will be a problem there (with eligibility).”

As the Vols are set to embark on the most difficult two-month stretch of the regular season, additional reinforcements will only decrease the load on veterans such as Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons.

Of the three, only Bowden boasts a natural knack for scoring the basketball.

Luckily for Tennessee, it is now in need of a floor general and not someone who will average 15-20 points per game.

Vescovi is capable of both, an additional luxury he grants the Vols once fully cleared.

For Barnes, the challenge remains getting him integrated with UT’s system, a responsibility that he places not only on himself, but on everyone within the program.

“In terms of practice, he’ll start today,” Barnes said. “And we’ll continue with all the guys and coaches we have to help him as much as we can.”

To check out highlights from Tennessee’s Dec. 30 practice, click here. 

