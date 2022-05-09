Skip to main content

VFL Brock Jancek Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee men’s basketball player Brock Jancek has announced that he will be transferring to East Tennessee State University to play for former Rick Barnes assistant Desmond Oliver.

Jancek announced the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He was a walk-on during his time on Rocky Top, making 17 total appearances.

The Knoxville Catholic alum’s initial transfer decision was announced in a story by Mike Wilson of Knox News.

At ETSU, Jancek — the son of former Tennessee football defensive coordinator John Jancek — will join a Bucs team that went 15-17 last season.

But he also put himself in position to play during his final season with the Vols.

“There are places he can go and play right now,” Rick Barnes said of Jancek last season. “We had games this year that we were ready to put him in if we didn’t get what we wanted from other guys.”

Photo credit: Tennessee Athletic Communications

USATSI_18202923_168390308_lowres
