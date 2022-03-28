Skip to main content

Victor Bailey Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

After Victor Bailey Jr. announced his goodbye to Tennessee, 247 Sports’ Travis Branham reported that the guard had entered the transfer portal.

Now, Bailey has announced his next move.

He will be transferring to George Mason, where he will play under former Tennessee assistant Kim English for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Bailey is the second Vol to announce such a move, as former Tennessee player Davonte “Ticket” Gaines followed English to GMU.

Per Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, Bailey’s relationship with English sparked his original commitment to Tennessee when he transferred from Oregon.

The two have a bond stretching back to Bailey’s high school playing days in Texas, when English was an assistant at Tulsa.

Bailey leaves Tennessee having emerged as an improved defender who played in 34 of 35 of his games as a senior.

"Just putting the success of the team before everything else,” Bailey said in January. “It’s really important to me that we win games and that we are successful. Our guys work really hard, and I want to see that work paid off, so whatever I have to do and whatever mindset I have to have to make us successful that is all I really care about.”

