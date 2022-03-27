Victor Bailey Jr. Prepping for Next Move

This season, Victor Bailey Jr. saw a different, albeit still effective, role for Tennessee men’s basketball.

Still, speculation grew about his next move when he did not participate in the Vols’ Senior Day ceremony.

It has grown even more since yesterday, when Bailey announced his goodbye to Tennessee in a heartfelt Instagram post that can be seen below.

Now it appears those thoughts have been settled, as 247 Sports’ Travis Branham has confirmed that Bailey has entered the transfer portal.

Bailey’s best game for the Vols this season came at Missouri, as he shot 5-of-8 and totaled 11 points.



He had a career-high 29 points against South Carolina last season.

“I’ve said it before that I think that anybody close to our program would tell you how much respect they have for him and how hard he’s continued to work,” said Rick Barnes. “Just a great example for everybody that you just don’t ever let go of that rope and only just hold on and keep working and keep climbing. He earned it. He’s stayed with it and deserves good things to happen.”