Vols Assistant Justin Gainey Discusses Decision to Come to Tennessee

First-year Tennessee Volunteer assistant coach Justin Gainey has an abundance of experience as an assistant coach in the college ranks. Dating back to the mid-2000's Gainey has been associated with major programs in the college basketball world, including stops at Marquette and Arizona, among others. This off-season, following staff moves at Tennessee, Gainey left his role as Marquette's associate head coach to join Rick Barnes's program.

In his first media availability, Gainey made it clear why the opportunity was right for him.

"Being from North Carolina, I've always kept Tennessee in my vision," Gainey said about wanting to be a part of the program. "You always hear about the program and how great it is. This is a special place, and I know a couple of people that have worked here before, and they've always had great things to say about it. So, when the opportunity presented itself, it was really a no-brainer. To work with a legendary, Hall of Fame coach at this great program was really just an easy call for me."

The relationship between the two North Carolina natives dates back to Gainey's playing days at North Carolina State.

I don't know how much we talked, but when I was at NC State as a player, coach was at Clemson for two years," Gainey said about the start of the relationship. "We had some battles back then, and he had some great and really good teams down there. So, I would say that our relationship goes back to then. As the years have gone, we haven't been that in touch, but we know a lot of the same people. Like, the most or second most influential basketball person in my life, coach Freddy Johnson, who's the head coach at Greensboro Day School he and coach Barnes' relationship goes back to when coach was just getting going at Davidson College. So, they have a relationship and friendship."

"The guy that I played for at NC State, Herb Sednek, also worked for coach Barnes at Providence, and I worked under coach Sednek for a season at Santa Clara. So, in an indirect way, I have really connected with and gotten close with some people that are in his life, and he's really close to as well."

"I love coach," Gainey continued. "I love how he runs his program. He does it the right way. He doesn't cut corners, doesn't play in the gray area, and he's always respectful of his players. He treats his players well, while also challenging them, pushing them and motivating them. For me, that's what I'm all about. That's what I'm looking for as I'm recruiting players and that's what I look to do myself as a coach. So, being able to witness how coach does things and to hear how he runs his program and to actually be here is definitely a special deal."

Gainey's addition has already paid dividends, as he was key in helping Tennessee land coveted big-man Jonas Aidoo, as the Vols made a strong close to the 2021 recruiting cycle.