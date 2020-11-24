SI.com
Just In: Tennessee men’s basketball shutdown extended further, wiping Gonzaga and Notre Dame matchups

Jake Nichols

The Tennessee men’s basketball team will take the floor later than expected, even after originally canceling matchups against Charlotte and VCU this week. 

According to a program release on Tuesday afternoon, team results from COVID-19 testing on Monday forced the continued pause.

The team will not travel to Indianapolis for next week's Jimmy V Classic. The Vols were set to face top-ranked Gonzaga in that matchup for the first time since 2018.

This pause also forces a cancelation for Tennessee’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend, a matchup that was reported but had not yet been finalized.

Unless any more positives come out at a later date, the Vols will resume action on Saturday, December 5, with the first game of the year against Cincinnati slated for December 12 in Thompson-Boling Arena.

With the first four matchups wiped from the 2020-21 slate, Tennessee will take the floor against a Bearcat team that beat the Vols 78-66 in Cincinnati last year.

The program also reported that head coach Rick Barnes remains in isolation, with very mild symptoms.

