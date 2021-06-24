Vols Freshman Keon Johnson Post Insane Number to Break NBA Draft Combine Record

Prized Tennessee forward Keon Johnson is fully engaged in the NBA Draft process, and he just broke an NBA Draft combine record.

Keon Johnson was a fixture in Tennessee's lineup this past season, as the prized forward lived up to the billing coming out of high school. He now projects as a top-15 pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, and he likely just improved his stock.

Johnson also posted an impressive standing vertical of 41.5", which is another ridiculous number that teams will be paying close attention to.

Johnson has been projected anywhere from a top-five to top-fifteen pick in the upcoming draft, with the latest projection from CBS Sports projecting him at No.12

"Keon Johnson is a player who would fit the vision of a team with a long-term view, as he's got the physical gifts of a top-five pick but is at a point developmentally where he still needs to sharpen up offensively to really reach his potential. No better franchise to gamble on those physical tools than one that helped mold Kawhi Leonard into an All-Star," CBS Sports wrote about the selections.

Johnson made multiple highlight plays for the Vols this season, including one Sports Center Top 10 dunk against Georgia that rattled the rim.

Johnson averaged 11.3 ppg and 3.5 rebounds per contest for the Vols in 2020.