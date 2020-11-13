Vols Guard Johnson "Feels Extremely Prepared" to be a Day One Contributor

Keon Johnson signed with Tennessee last August, and he came to campus rated as the 19th overall prospect in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

On Thursday, Johnson was made available to the media for the first time, and he was asked about being an immediate contributor.

Johnson told local reporters, "I feel extremely prepared. The coaching staff has done a great job of helping prepare me for the upcoming season and helping me with different tasks to help me get better each and every day."

One reason for that confidence is because of a seamless transition to Rocky Top, despite COVID.

"Coming into Rocky Top, I feel like it's been a great experience for me. I feel like with COVID still being around, it's been a bit of a win/lose situation. On the plus there aren't too many people around and there aren't too many distractions, but on the flip side, having fans come out to our games is a huge part of it as well," Johnson said.

Another reason Johnson could make an early impact is because of his versatility. Johnson spoke on that saying, "I feel like I can play the one, the two or the three. I don't really feel like it matters. I feel like it really depends on the game as to where I would be playing. In terms of where the coach wants to put me, I don't really have a problem with that."

If you can't play defense for Barnes, you likely will not find the floor. Johnson is known for his defensive prowess. He said of this today, "I feel like my grit and my will to want to play defense, to want to lock another opponent down and being able to have that type of heart with myself on the defensive side of the ball."

Tennessee is tentatively set to kickoff its 2020 season on November 25th against Charlotte.