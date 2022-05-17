Vols Land Power Forward Out of the Bronx

Tennessee basketball has landed another commitment this offseason with the addition of 2023 power forward Tobe Awaka. Awaka announced his commitment to the Volunteers via Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Awaka is not ranked in 247's composite rankings, but he held multiple offers, choosing Tennessee over Maryland, St. Johns, Pitt and others. Awaka received an offer from the Vols last month and officially visited Tennessee this past weekend, quickly deciding to commit a couple days later.

While Awaka is a 2023 recruit, there is a chance he reclassifies to the 2022 class and plays on Rocky Top this fall, which would follow the same path fellow New York Tennessee commit Zakai Zeigler did last year.

And the similarities between Awaka and the Vols' spark plug don't stop at hailing from the same state. Awaka plays for the AAU program the New York Lightning, just like Zeigler did in his high school days. In addition, Awaka has excelled while flying under the radar as a prep, producing 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and three blocks a game as a junior at Cardinal Hayes High School.

If Awaka reclassifies like Zeigler, the 6-8, 240-pound post player will join Indiana State transfer guard Tyreke Key, Knoxville Catholic 2022 four-star point guard B.J. Edwards and Link Academy 2022 five-star PF Julian Phillips as pieces to Tennessee's 2022 recruiting class. Tennessee will have two scholarship spots to fill in the 2022 class if Awaka reclassifies.

Photo Credit: Peter Carr