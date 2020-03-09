VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Vols looking to avoid inconsistencies ahead of SEC Tournament

Cory Sanning

If there was one word that could sum up the past month for Tennessee basketball, it would be inconsistency.

In fact, that term sums up the Vols' fortunes all season.

After climbing into the AP Top 25 towards the start of nonconference play, UT took a sharp nose dive following the loss of Lamonte Turner for the season. Tennessee finished just 9-9 in SEC play, the program's worst mark since the 2016-17 season.

For head coach Rick Barnes, the Vols' struggles have gone back to simple inconsistencies behind the scenes that have routinely plagued them this year.

"You build habits and you build the continuity that you're looking for," Barnes said. "But I don't think that at this time of the year, you can be really bad in practice, and if you are, you just haven't gotten it figured out yet."

It's those poor efforts in practice that have had Barnes steaming in the days since UT's 85-63 loss to then-No. 17 Auburn on Saturday.

Despite knocking off Kentucky in Lexington in perhaps the most improbable win of the season, Tennessee was unable to capitalize off of the tidal wave of momentum that it captured at Rupp Arena.

Youth and immaturity may play a factor into that, a reality that Barnes has began to notice at an alarming rate.

"You start trying to analyze it and say that our guys start to have people feeling good about them, and they're kids," Barnes said. "And they can get caught up in it and they can lose focus, and the key is that you've got to be able to reset your focus."

That focus is now fixated on ninth-seeded Alabama, whom the Vols will play in their opening matchup in the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Thursday.

A year ago, Tennessee entered the postseason with SEC and national championships aspirations. This time around, the Vols are simply hoping to make it out of the first round. 

While long-removed from those lofty expectations, UT still has plenty to play for despite being just three games above .500.

The only question that remains is which version of Tennessee will show up in the Music City. Given what has transpired over the past two games, it's simply too tough to tell, and Barnes realizes that.

"Where we are right now, it's hard for me to say we've improved," Barnes said. "We still have a lot to play for and for us not to respond better mentally is so frustrating and disappointing."

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A look ahead to Tennessee football's spring practice

Tennessee football kicks off its spring practice sessions on Tuesday. Here's all you need to know about the Vols up to this point!

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Tennessee would do right by itself accepting an NIT invite

Tennessee basketball likely fell out of the NCAA Tournament race on Saturday, but accepting an invitation to play in the NIT would only benefit this group moving forward.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Bowden, Turner postgame vs. Auburn

Tennessee senior guards Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner reflected on their collegiate careers following UT's Senior Day loss to 17th-ranked Auburn.

Cory Sanning

Daughty lights it up as Vols fall to No. 17 Auburn on Senior Day

Despite honoring senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden prior to tipoff, Tennessee succumbed to Auburn's 3-point shooting in a 85-63 loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Turner, Bowden honored pregame

Tennessee senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden basked in the glory for the home crowd one final time prior to the Vols' matchup with No. 17 Auburn on Senior Day.

Volunteer Country Staff

Live Updates: No. 17 Auburn (24-6) at Tennessee (17-13)

Follow along and join the discussion as Tennessee hosts 17th-ranked Auburn on senior day.

Cory Sanning

Lady Vols overcome early deficit to advance in SEC Tournament

Tennessee overcame a 13-point second quarter deficit to knock off Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Cory Sanning

Davis, Horston garner postseason honors

Tennessee junior forward Rennia Davis and freshman guard Jordan Horston were tabbed for All-Conference honors, the SEC announced announced in Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: When needed most, James provides spark that Tennessee envisioned

It's been quite the struggle this season for Tennessee freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James, but the former five-star prospect delivered a performance to remember on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

by

Ct33

Vols flip script in Lexington, knock off Wildcats

Tennessee overcame a 17-point second half deficit behind 27 points from John Fulkerson to knock off No. 6 Kentucky at home on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

by

Ct33