Vols-Michigan Tip-Off Time Pushed Back
INDIANAPOLIS — 3-seed Tennessee’s previously scheduled 5:15 p.m. tip-off against 11-seed Michigan has been pushed back to 5:50 ET.
We confirmed the news with an arena official inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Tennessee put out an official announcement shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET.
The Round of 32 game will still be on CBS.
UT is looking for its ninth Sweet Sixteen berth in school history, while the Vols are also looking to avenge a Sweet Sixteen loss to the Wolverines in 2014.
