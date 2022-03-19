Vols-Michigan Tip-Off Time Pushed Back

INDIANAPOLIS — 3-seed Tennessee’s previously scheduled 5:15 p.m. tip-off against 11-seed Michigan has been pushed back to 5:50 ET.

We confirmed the news with an arena official inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Tennessee put out an official announcement shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Round of 32 game will still be on CBS.

UT is looking for its ninth Sweet Sixteen berth in school history, while the Vols are also looking to avenge a Sweet Sixteen loss to the Wolverines in 2014.

Follow Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated tonight for every bit of game action, as well as updates across Tennessee Athletics.