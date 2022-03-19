Skip to main content

Vols-Michigan Tip-Off Time Pushed Back

INDIANAPOLIS — 3-seed Tennessee’s previously scheduled 5:15 p.m. tip-off against 11-seed Michigan has been pushed back to 5:50 ET.

We confirmed the news with an arena official inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Tennessee put out an official announcement shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Round of 32 game will still be on CBS.

UT is looking for its ninth Sweet Sixteen berth in school history, while the Vols are also looking to avenge a Sweet Sixteen loss to the Wolverines in 2014.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated tonight for every bit of game action, as well as updates across Tennessee Athletics.

Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 11.10.43 AM
Women's Basketball

Watch: Lady Vols Basketball Release March Madness Hype Video

By Jack Foster4 hours ago
USATSI_17831207_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Kellie Harper Updates Status of Jordan Horston, Talks NCAA Tournament

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
USATSI_17890076_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

'Zakai Being Zakai': The Story Behind Zakai Zeigler's Decision to Wear Sunglasses When Cutting Down the Nets in Tampa

By Jack Foster9 hours ago
USATSI_17916014_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Tennessee-Michigan Preview, Prediction: Vols Slated For Tough Test in Round of 32

By Jack Foster23 hours ago
09323242-59D6-43B6-A1AB-8EAA967D0DF2
Men's Basketball

Michigan Players, Coach Detail Why Vols Are Such a Tough Matchup

By Jake Nichols23 hours ago
USATSI_17914618_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead of Round of 32 Showdown With 11-Seed Michigan

By Jack FosterMar 18, 2022
967AA4A2-E99A-4A48-9D0A-DB2C52B63365
Men's Basketball

For Howard Family and Barnes, Michigan-Tennessee Will Mark Quite a "What If" Scenario

By Jake NicholsMar 18, 2022
A0AA7B60-2479-4074-A694-67BCA374EC9E
Men's Basketball

Vols Fueled by Unified Movement and ‘Desperate’ Approach Heading into Michigan Matchup

By Jake NicholsMar 17, 2022