Vols offer 6’11 Five-Star Center Charles Bediako

Matthew Ray

6’11” Canadian big man, Charles Bediako, is one of the elite prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. He already held an impressive offer list prior to announcing Tennessee had joined the race for his services on Twitter. 

Rick Barnes is in need of a dynamic big man who can score and defend the rim, and Bediako can do just that. 

Tennessee joins a list of schools recruiting Bediako that includes Alabama, Duke, and Ohio State. 

The Andrews Osborne Academy star holds double-digit offers from Power 5 schools with other teams likely to join the race. 

Bediako is a consensus top 40 prospect nationally. His impressive stature, along with his ability in the interior of the paint will make him a highly coveted recruit down the stretch. 

The real question will be if Tennessee can make a run at him after jumping in the mix late. Rick Barnes has playing time to sell, so it could be interesting. 

Fulmer delivers message on Covid-19 urging social distancing

Phillip Fulmer takes to social media to encourage social distancing

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols add quality grad transfer in Anosike

Sacred Heart’s EJ Anosike announces Tennessee is his graduate transfer destination

Brandon Martin

Get to know 2020 Signee: Four-star LB Martavius French

2020 Tennessee LB signee Martavius French talks about who he is off the field.

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Martin Tasked with Revamping Young Receiver Room

A look at Tee Martin's tenure on Rocky Top, and what is ahead for his receiver room

Matthew Ray

Elite DB Jeadyn Lukus reacts to Tennessee offer

Tennessee coaches Chris Weinke and Derrick Ansley extended an offer to an elite defensive back in Jeadyn Lukus

Matthew Ray

Vol DB Target backs off of Florida Commitment

Kamar Wilcoxson has backed off of his Florida commitment. Several other schools are looking to make a move.

Matthew Ray

Get to know 2020 Four-Star WR Signee Jalin Hyatt

Four-star 2020 WR Signee Jalin Hyatt answers off field questions, and he has a strong message for Tennessee fans.

Matthew Ray

Davis earns AP All-American honorable mention

Tennessee junior forward Rennia Davis earned AP All-American honorable mention for her performance throughout the 2019-20 season.

Cory Sanning

Vols offer top-100 wide receiver

Tennessee made an offer to four-star prospect Jaleel Skinner on Thursday, catching the South Carolina native by surprise.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee loses Fitzgerald to the NFL

Tennessee strength and conditioning coach Craig Fitzgerald is leaving the program to take a position with the New York Giants, according to reports.

Cory Sanning