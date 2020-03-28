Vols offer 6’11 Five-Star Center Charles Bediako

6’11” Canadian big man, Charles Bediako, is one of the elite prospects in the 2021 recruiting class. He already held an impressive offer list prior to announcing Tennessee had joined the race for his services on Twitter.

Rick Barnes is in need of a dynamic big man who can score and defend the rim, and Bediako can do just that.

Tennessee joins a list of schools recruiting Bediako that includes Alabama, Duke, and Ohio State.

The Andrews Osborne Academy star holds double-digit offers from Power 5 schools with other teams likely to join the race.

Bediako is a consensus top 40 prospect nationally. His impressive stature, along with his ability in the interior of the paint will make him a highly coveted recruit down the stretch.

The real question will be if Tennessee can make a run at him after jumping in the mix late. Rick Barnes has playing time to sell, so it could be interesting.