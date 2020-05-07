It’s no secret that everyone missed March Madness this year, even with the knowledge that public health is the number one priority.

But Tennessee fans still have a lot to look forward to next season.

Aside from the star-studded newcomers and an experienced veteran group, Big Orange fans will also get to see a prime-time matchup when Tennessee takes on a familiar foe in New York City.

According to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the Vols- currently No. 20 in preseason polls- are set to square off against no. 3 Gonzaga in Madison Square Garden in December.

This will mark the first matchup between the teams since 2018. That night in Arizona, Admiral Schofield led seventh-ranked Tennessee with 30 points to beat the top-ranked Zags 76-73.

With the rosters on both sides, the Vols-Bulldogs matchup this December should be no different than the one in 2018.

And with reports about college athletics’ return beginning to surface, the announcement could not come at a better time.