Tennessee basketball set for rematch against No. 3 Gonzaga in NYC this December
Jake Nichols
It’s no secret that everyone missed March Madness this year, even with the knowledge that public health is the number one priority.
But Tennessee fans still have a lot to look forward to next season.
Aside from the star-studded newcomers and an experienced veteran group, Big Orange fans will also get to see a prime-time matchup when Tennessee takes on a familiar foe in New York City.
According to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the Vols- currently No. 20 in preseason polls- are set to square off against no. 3 Gonzaga in Madison Square Garden in December.
This will mark the first matchup between the teams since 2018. That night in Arizona, Admiral Schofield led seventh-ranked Tennessee with 30 points to beat the top-ranked Zags 76-73.
With the rosters on both sides, the Vols-Bulldogs matchup this December should be no different than the one in 2018.
And with reports about college athletics’ return beginning to surface, the announcement could not come at a better time.