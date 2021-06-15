Vols Vescovi Competing for Spot on Uraguay Olympic Team

Tennessee Vols guard Santiago Vescovi is looking to represent the program on a national level this summer.

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi has been one of several fan-favorite players in Rick Barnes's program over the last few years. Now, Vescovi will have a chance to represent the Vols on a national scale, as he is currently challenging for a spot on Uraguay's Olympic. Below is a quick look at the press release from Tennessee.

"Tennessee basketball junior guard Santiago Vescovi has been selected as one of 16 players vying for a spot on Uruguay's 12-man Olympic qualifying roster.





"Uruguay's current 16-man team begins practice on June 14 and will then cut its roster from 16 to 12 prior to contending for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics field through competing in a FIBA Qualifying Tournament, which is scheduled for June 29 through July 4 in Victoria, Canada."





"The members of Uruguay's final 12-man roster are set to begin competition in group stage games against Turkey and Czech Republic on June 29 and July 1, respectively, before advancing to a bracket stage that will also include Greece, China and Canada. The winner of the bracket stage will earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to run from July 25 through August 7."



Vescovi played through injury at times last season, but he was still a key for Tennessee down the stretch. He played in 27 games last season, while averaging 8.7 points per contest along with 3.7 assists per game