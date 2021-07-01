Sports Illustrated home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After one film session with Rick Barnes, BJ Edwards was sold on Tennessee.

“It was really exciting for them to have film on me,” he said. “All the other colleges, when we watched film, they just showed their guys. When they put me up on the screen, it really touched my heart.”

On Thursday, July 1, the 2022 Knoxville Catholic star made that point official by announcing his commitment to the Vols’ program via his Instagram story. He is the first 2022 commitment for Barnes’ program.

Moreover, Edwards’ announcement came on the same day that athletes across the country began aligning themselves with brands after the NCAA’s realigned approach to Name, Image & Likeness (NIL).

Credit: BJ Edwards/Instagram

Credit: BJ Edwards/Instagram

Edwards chuckled when asked about brands he may wind up promoting while at Tennessee, but his answers about the hardwood were all business — especially when mentioning Kennedy Chandler, Jordan Bowden and other current and former VFLs with whom he’s become familiar.

That familiarity strikes another chord when considering Edwards’ tutelage, as he’s played for several years in an AAU program run by former Tennessee point guard Bobby Maze.

“Bobby has played a big role as well,” Edwards said. “He just said it’s the best place for me because he knows how Rick Barnes can develop the point guard position. Just the excitement, the fan love, he told me it’s real fun.”

For the full dialogue from Edwards’ availability, click the video above.

Men's Basketball

WATCH: 2022 Tennessee commit BJ Edwards addresses announcement, Rick Barnes development, VFL relationships and more

