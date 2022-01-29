Skip to main content

Watch: Former Vols Congratulate Former Teammate John Fulkerson For Reaching Milestone

Former BasketVols congratulate former teammate John Fulkerson for reaching milestone on Rocky Top.

One week ago against LSU, the Vols' sixth-year senior forward John Fulkerson reached an impressive collegiate career milestone in scoring 1,000 career points. 

In Fulkerson's many years on Rocky Top, he has made plenty of relationships through sharing the court with several VFLs. After Fulkerson achieved the milestone only 53 other Vols have done, his former teammates publicly congratulated him.

Watch former Vols Grant Williams, Yves Pons, Jaden Springer and others congratulate him in the video below via Tennessee Basketball Twitter. 

Fulkerson's final year on Rocky Top has also seen the Kingsport native break Tennessee's record of the most games played in orange and white, as Fulkerson broke Wayne Chism's record against Ole Miss playing his 143rd game.

Fulkerson currently has 136 points so far this season, with his season-high coming against Arizona with 24. No. 10 is also tied with Santiago Vescovi for third on the team with 87 rebounds this season, behind junior forwards Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James.  

Photo Credit: VolQuest

