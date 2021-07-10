Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Highlights from star-studded 2021 Tennessee Basketball Alumni Game

Players flew across the floor, several dunks went down, and Tennessee fans sang Rocky Top all afternoon last Saturday as Vols from several eras showed out on the hardwood.
The stars showed up and showed out last Saturday in Maryville, as several notable former Tennessee basketball standouts took the floor for a Vols hoops alumni game, sponsored by B. Maze Elite.

Of course, Tennessee’s Instagram account has since posted pictures from the event, which featured a special guest in former UT wide receiver Jauan Jennings. 

Knoxville native Jordan Bowden led all scorers with 51 points last Saturday. Admiral Schofield, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams roamed the sidelines, and Tennessee fans sang Rocky Top all afternoon as players from several eras showed out on the hardwood.

We’ll have more specific interviews coming, too. But if you missed any highlights or game notes, you can find them all in the video below.

