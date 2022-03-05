WATCH: John Fulkerson Addresses Crowd in Final Senior Day Ceremony

Before taking the floor for his final home game in Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee sixth-year senior John Fulkerson grabbed a microphone.

He issued a personal thank you to Rick Barnes and his staff, the 45 teammates he’s played with at Tennessee, and to Vol Nation as a whole.

He also spoke about what his time on Rocky Top has taught him and gave one last challenge to a checkerboard-clad crowd: “Feed the floor for 40 minutes.”

The full statement can be seen in the video above.