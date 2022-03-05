Skip to main content

WATCH: John Fulkerson Addresses Crowd in Final Senior Day Ceremony

Before taking the floor for his final home game in Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee sixth-year senior John Fulkerson grabbed a microphone.

He issued a personal thank you to Rick Barnes and his staff, the 45 teammates he’s played with at Tennessee, and to Vol Nation as a whole.

He also spoke about what his time on Rocky Top has taught him and gave one last challenge to a checkerboard-clad crowd: “Feed the floor for 40 minutes.”

The full statement can be seen in the video above.

Read More

1B71B620-919A-4A35-B552-BC51155D3F90
Men's Basketball

WATCH: John Fulkerson Addresses Crowd in Final Senior Day Ceremony

By Jake Nichols29 seconds ago
USATSI_17829620_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols Down the Tide With Winning Combo

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
USATSI_17781704_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Everything Kellie Harper Said After SEC Tournament Victory

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
BEC6C0D9-056B-46D0-8231-9201802482EA
Baseball

No. 6 Tennessee Falls to Top-Ranked Texas in CWS Rematch

By Jake Nichols12 hours ago
USATSI_17830325_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Takeaways: Lady Vols Advance in SEC Tournament With Win Over Alabama

By Jack Foster13 hours ago
USATSI_17781620_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

How to Watch: Lady Vols vs. Alabama in the SEC Tournament

By Jack Foster16 hours ago
2B81B202-F150-4DBF-BCAE-87E08C92CC42
Recruiting

Prized California WR Jordan Anderson Talks Upcoming Tennessee Visit

By Matt RayMar 3, 2022
0B56DD5D-5909-431E-AC27-6477C64C9050
Recruiting

Elite LB Sammy Brown Set to Visit Vols Again, Talks Growing Relationship With Tennessee Staff

By Matt RayMar 3, 2022