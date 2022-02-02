Skip to main content

Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks Win After Highly Productive Night

Tennessee Vols guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James met with the media to discuss his impressive performance in Tennessee's 90-80 win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols' junior guard/forward and leader Josiah-Jordan James met with the media following his 14 point, eight rebound and five steal performance against Texas A&M in Tennessee's 90-80 win. '

James discussed his relationship with fellow junior Olivier Nkamhoua, his thoughts on how Justin Powell performed as well as the team's ability to bounce back offensively after their abysmal performance against Texas on Saturday. 

James' entire post-game media availability is above. 

