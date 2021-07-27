WATCH: Pre-draft videos highlight NBA prep, pro characteristics for Tennessee’s former 5-star freshmen

In their short time at Tennessee, Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson electrified the Vols’ offense with dynamic passing, high-flying dunks and plenty of other highlights.

Now, both former 5-star freshmen are projected lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, which starts Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

As part of the pre-draft process, each former Vol has been featured in his own pre-draft episode of No Days Off, a “docu-series featuring relatable young athletes and the journey to achieve their goals from Whistle.”

According to their site, Whistle is a “fast growing, data driven, sports and entertainment media company built to engage young audiences globally wherever and however they want to consume content.”

Each former Tennessee player’s video is approximately eight minutes long, and the clips go in-depth on the characteristics that make Johnson and Springer such intriguing prospects.

The video on Johnson, who crushed highlight-reel slams at Tennessee and broke NBA Draft combine records with a 48-inch standing vertical leap, digs deep into his athleticism.

“Good kid,” says Johnson’s coach, Don Maclean. “He has caught on faster than maybe any player I’ve ever had.”

“You put that together with the off-the-charts athleticism, you’ve really got something. Because Keon Johnson is going to be a really, really good NBA player. He does some plays in live stuff that are just abnormal.”

Meanwhile, the clip for Springer reveals more about his work ethic, as he “lives in the gym.”

“He is a hard, hard worker,” says Springer’s trainer in an early scene. “He not only has a lot of athletic talent, he wants to be the best and is very driven. I see a very good career path. As long as he stays healthy and keeps his drive, he’s going to be great.”

Former Tennessee point guard Bobby Maze is also featured in Springer’s video, and he says the Charlotte native has “All-Star potential.”

The full videos for Johnson and Springer can be seen below, courtesy of Whistle.

Cover photo credit: Tennessee Athletic Communications