    December 18, 2021
    WATCH: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Tennessee-Memphis Cancelation

    Bridgestone Arena took on a totally different tune just moments before Tennessee’s tip-off against Memphis on Saturday.

    The game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.

    Still, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes elected to have his team scrimmage so that the UT fans already inside would have something to watch.

    While the players stretched, Barnes spoke to media members about the cancelation and how it compares to the SEC Tournament cancelation against Alabama in 2020.

    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Cancelation of Tennessee-Memphis
