Watch: Rick Barnes Applauds Team's Performance After Blowout Road Victory

COLUMBIA, S.C.– Following a 24-point blowout win for the Tennessee Vols over South Carolina on the road, head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media to react to his team's fifth SEC win in a row.

Barnes noted his team's consistency is something he likes to see, and that he will take 81 points every day of the week no matter how his team gets there.

Barnes gave an update on Olivier Nkamhoua, who left the game early in the second half and did not return, as Tennessee's head coach said the junior tweaked his ankle and while he does not know the severity, he should be okay.

Barnes' entire post-game media availability following the statement win is in the video above.