Watch: Rick Barnes Gives Thoughts on Olivier Nkamhoua Injury, Talks Point Guard Duo

Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media on Monday. Watch below.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday afternoon shortly after a Tennessee basketball spokesperson broke the news that starting junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua will need surgery for his ankle injury and will likely miss the rest of the season. 

Barnes discussed potential replacements for Nkamhoua, those of which include a trio of freshmen, his thoughts on the offense and more. 

Barnes' entire Monday afternoon media availability is in the video above. 

