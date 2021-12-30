Watch: Rick Barnes Meets With Media After Loss to Alabama

The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers lost to No. 19 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night, dropping their first SEC game of the season 73-68.

The Vols were without two of their best players in star freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and veteran forward John Fulkerson as both players tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the showdown in Tuscaloosa.

However, Tennessee held neck and neck with a top 20 team for the entire forty minutes, but the Tide got the upper hand late and edged the Vols by five points.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media after the loss, giving his thoughts on how his team did without Fulkerson and Chandler, Justin Powell and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's minutes, Zakai Zeigler and more.

Barnes' entire post game media availability is above.