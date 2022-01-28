Skip to main content

Watch: Rick Barnes Meets With Media Ahead of Battle of UTs on Saturday

Ahead of Tennessee's showdown with Texas, head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media to give his thoughts on the matchup with the Longhorns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 18 Tennessee BasketVols are slated to take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Saturday night for a battle of the UTs. Ahead of the matchup, head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media to discuss his team's status ahead of the road game along with his thoughts on returning to a place he coached for 17 years. 

Barnes' entire local zoom media availability is in the video above. 

