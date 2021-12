Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi talked to the media during the post-game press conference following the Vols' loss to Alabama in the first game of SEC play.

Vescovi touched on Alabama's runs to end the halves, how important watching film on this game will be, Zakai Zeigler's performance, Fulkerson and Chandler being out, Alabama's defense and more.

Vescovi's entire post-game zoom media availability is in the video above.