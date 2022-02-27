Watch: Tennessee Basketball Celebrates Win Over Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Following No. 17 Tennessee's win over No. 3 Auburn, the Vols took part in many post-game celebrations.

Whether it was John Fulkerson conducting the Pride of the Southland Band, Uros Plasvic becoming the life of the student section, or Santiago Vescovi getting a new hat, the Vols and their fun after their first top-three victory of the season.

Watch several of the Vols' celebrations on the Summit following the win below:

Video 1: The fans go to the fans to celebrate

Video 2: John Fulkerson conducts the Pride of the Southland Band

Video 3: Uros Plasvic Celebrates in Forn top the Student Section

Video 4: A closer look at Santiago Vescovi's new hat

All videos above courtesy Jack Foster

Tennessee basketball twitter also released a collection of celebrations in Thompson-Boling Arena