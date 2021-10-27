WATCH: Tennessee Basketball Practice Highlights, October 26th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After fielding questions from reporters during media day, the Tennessee men’s basketball team hit the court for practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Freshman Kennedy Chandler and Auburn transfer Justin Powell had a couple nice connections, Uros Plavsic appeared stronger and more balanced than he has in the past, and Rick Barnes was as stern as usual.

Those highlights and more can be seen in the video above.

Note: John Fulkerson worked out on his own Tuesday, as he is recovering from a broken thumb.

Barnes mentioned that Fulkerson will miss Tennessee’s Saturday exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne, but the sixth-year senior should be good to go for the Vols’ home opener against UT-Martin.