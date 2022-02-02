Watch: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Talks Wire-to-Wire Win, Josiah-Jordan James' Big Night and More

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Tennessee BasketVols defeated SEC foe Texas A&M in Thompson-Boling Arena 90-80, having led from the first basket to the final buzzer.

Five Vols scored double-digit points in the win, with Kennedy Chandler's 16 being the highest. The Vols won the board battle 34-27 and made 11 threes, shooting 42% from deep compared to the Aggies who shot 32%.

Barnes praised James' performance, the team's ability to rebound after Texas to produce offensively, Olivier Nkamhoua being unafraid to shoot and more.

The Tennessee BasketVols head coach's entire post-game media availability is in the video above.