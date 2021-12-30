Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Tennessee PF Olivier Nkamhoua Talks Loss to Alabama

    Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua met with the media after the Vols' loss to Alabama in the first game of SEC play. Watch below.
    Author:

    Tennessee Vols junior power forward Olivier Nkamhoua met with the media following the Vols' 73-68 loss to SEC foe Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Nkamhoua talked what he saw in the Alabama defense, adjusting without Chandler and Fulkerson, Zakai Zeigler's impressive performance and more.

    Nkamhoua's entire post-game press conference is above. 

