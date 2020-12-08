WATCH: Tennessee releases electric hype video ahead of season opener against Colorado

Game day has finally arrived for Tennessee’s men’s basketball program.

The 12th-ranked Vols are set to take on the Colorado Buffaloes at home, with the game starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the matchup, the Vols’ social media team produced yet another gem, with a hype video narrated by former Vol standout and NBA star Tobias Harris.

The video details the hardships faced by programs across the nation, as COVID-19 forced cancelations for the SEC Tournament and NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

It also features highlight-reel slams from familiar faces like Yves Pons and John Fulkerson, as well as glimpses at newer stars on the team.

The full clip is titled “Iron Sharpens Iron” after a common phrase used in the Tennessee program, and it will have any fan ready to run through a brick wall toward a possible Final Four berth.

Check out the full video below, courtesy of Tennessee basketball:



