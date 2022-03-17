Skip to main content

WATCH: Tennessee Releases March Madness Hype Video Ahead of Longwood Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — 3-seed Tennessee will take on 14-seed Longwood today (2:45 p.m. ET, CBS) in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Vols are looking for a far different result than last year in Indy, as they fell to Oregon State in the first round in 2021.

On Thursday morning, Tennessee released a hype video ahead of its matchup with the Lancers.

You can check out the clip below, courtesy of the Tennessee basketball Twitter account. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

E6CECC93-8E17-4B39-B05D-7310DE1DDE6E
Recruiting

Top Vols QB Target Iamaleava Trims Shortlist of Favorites

By Matt Ray13 hours ago
836B917C-B645-495A-98F0-EB4CA5785039
Recruiting

Elite 2024 California WR Anderson Talks Vols Visit, Set to Return to Rocky Top Next Month

By Matt Ray14 hours ago
B0995AE8-F89F-4B97-AF6E-DEFFBC76ABF1
Men's Basketball

For Tennessee, Confidence and Chemistry Pair with New and Old Faces for Fresh Start in Indianapolis

By Jake Nichols16 hours ago
WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Tennessee’s Practice in Indianapolis
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Tennessee Practice in Indianapolis

By Jake Nichols19 hours ago
IMG_9883
Men's Basketball

Two ESPN Analysts Choose Vols to Cut Down Nets in NCAA Tournament

By Matt Ray19 hours ago
35D8ABD6-E787-483B-A316-958318B21E92
Men's Basketball

Four Things To Know About Tennessee's Matchup With The Longwood Lancers

By Matt Ray19 hours ago
4E77DA8A-FAA2-47B2-B1CC-3FB498936C41
Football

Tennessee Announces Return of Big Orange Caravan

By Matt Ray22 hours ago
CA7C57DA-96B2-44F3-8791-5EF34293AF48
Baseball

Tennessee Beats Eastern Kentucky for 150th Win of Tony Vitello Era

By Jake NicholsMar 15, 2022