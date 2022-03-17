WATCH: Tennessee Releases March Madness Hype Video Ahead of Longwood Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — 3-seed Tennessee will take on 14-seed Longwood today (2:45 p.m. ET, CBS) in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Vols are looking for a far different result than last year in Indy, as they fell to Oregon State in the first round in 2021.

On Thursday morning, Tennessee released a hype video ahead of its matchup with the Lancers.

You can check out the clip below, courtesy of the Tennessee basketball Twitter account.