Watch: Turner, Bowden honored pregame

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden basked in the glory for the home crowd one final time prior to the Vols' matchup with No. 17 Auburn on Senior Day.

Men's Basketball

Live Updates: No. 17 Auburn (24-6) at Tennessee (17-13)

Follow along and join the discussion as Tennessee hosts 17th-ranked Auburn on senior day.

Cory Sanning

Lady Vols overcome early deficit to advance in SEC Tournament

Tennessee overcame a 13-point second quarter deficit to knock off Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Cory Sanning

Davis, Horston garner postseason honors

Tennessee junior forward Rennia Davis and freshman guard Jordan Horston were tabbed for All-Conference honors, the SEC announced announced in Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: When needed most, James provides spark that Tennessee envisioned

It's been quite the struggle this season for Tennessee freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James, but the former five-star prospect delivered a performance to remember on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

Ct33

Vols flip script in Lexington, knock off Wildcats

Tennessee overcame a 17-point second half deficit behind 27 points from John Fulkerson to knock off No. 6 Kentucky at home on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

Ct33

'I've never seen him have a bad day as a person': Barnes praises Bowden's attitude ahead of Knoxville native's final games at Tennessee

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes reflected on senior guard Jordan Bowden's memorable moments as the Knoxville native's collegiate career comes to a close.

Cory Sanning

Barnes labels Kentucky 'most underrated team' in country ahead of matchup in Lexington

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes held high praise for John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Cory Sanning

Ct33

'I don't know if there has been a more difficult and sad ending': Barnes reflects on Turner's impact ahead of Senior Night

Tennessee senior guard Lamonte Turner's collegiate career came to an abrupt end on Dec. 21, and Rick Barnes reflected on the Florence native's impact on the Vols ahead of his senior night ceremony.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Horston's poise in the biggest moment speaks to her character

Tennessee freshman guard Jordan Horston came through for the Lady Vols down the stretch, scoring the go-ahead basket with less than a second remaining in a 56-55 win over Auburn on Sunday.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Vescovi’s family discusses surprising him in Knoxville

Santiago Vescovi’s family briefly met with reporters after traveling from Uruguay to surprise him.

Volunteer Country Staff