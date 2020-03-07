Watch: Turner, Bowden honored pregame
Volunteer Country Staff
Tennessee senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden basked in the glory for the home crowd one final time prior to the Vols' matchup with No. 17 Auburn on Senior Day.
Volunteer Country Staff
Tennessee senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden basked in the glory for the home crowd one final time prior to the Vols' matchup with No. 17 Auburn on Senior Day.
Tennessee senior guard Lamonte Turner's collegiate career came to an abrupt end on Dec. 21, and Rick Barnes reflected on the Florence native's impact on the Vols ahead of his senior night ceremony.
Cory Sanning