Watch: Vols Celebrate Win over No.18 North Carolina

After falling flat in its first game of the Cheez-It Hall of Fame Tip-off tournament against No.5 Villanova, Tennessee bounced back in a big way by downing No.18 North Carolina on Sunday evening. Following the game, the Tennessee basketball account shared their celebration video, which you can watch below.

The Vols clicked early on to jump out to a lead on the Tar Heels, but freshman guard Zakai Zeigler was the breakout player that helped propel the team to a win. Zeigler went for 18 points off the bench.

"Every game, he's earned it right onto the court," Barnes said about Zeigler. "He has. I think he's a smart player. I think he's adjusting to college basketball. I think he's, what four games in, and two of them are against two outstanding basketball teams, where (they are) big, strong (teams). He's very confident player. We've always had confidence from the time he got on campus. Within a week, the strides he made early, we knew we could count on him. I'm always kidding with him, (saying) he can't do this, he can't do that, and he looks at me and says we'll see, but we've never had a lack of confidence in him."

Zeigler discussed his performance afterwards as well.

"Honestly, from the jump," Zeigler said on when he felt he could take over. "I felt good coming into it. We all were hype about it. We wanted to bounce back from yesterday. I really think starting after we lost yesterday, that is when it clicked for me to be honest. We all were locked in more than we already were and knew what we had to come back and do today."

"It was really special. I had a lot of people here, a lot of friends watching the game. It did mean a lot to me."