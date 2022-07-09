Skip to main content

Watch: Zakai Zeigler and Family Move Into New Knoxville Home

This past Spring, Vol Nation showed overwhelming support for one of Tennessee Basketball's most beloved newcomers and players: Zakai Zeigler. 

On or off the court, Zeigler never failed to entertain, and despite being under-recruited in high school, the New York native proved to be one of Tennessee's most crucial pieces off the bench in their 27-8 season. This led to Zeigler becoming an instant fan favorite, and when Zeigler's New York home unfortunately burned down in late February, Vol Nation raised an enormous amount of love and support. 

Tennessee Basketball set up a GoFundMe for Zeigler in hopes of raising money for Zeigler's family after the fire. The goal for the fundraiser was 50,000 dollars. It reached a staggering 363,027 dollars on 5,600 donations, amassing over 50,000 dollars in just 35 minutes

The bountiful funds Zeigler and his family received allowed the family to relocate to Knoxville, which Zeigler's mother, Charmane, said was something she was heavily considering after the fire. 

Now, Zeigler and his family have officially moved to the 865, as the upcoming UT sophomore shared a video of him and his family moving into the home. 

Zeigler's teammate and good friend, Josiah-Jordan James, was also present for the move in. 

Zeigler thanked a local flooring business for assisting in the move in process, and he took to Twitter to thank Vol Nation one more time for their support. 

Another perk of Zeigler moving to Knoxville is that the new Knoxvillian will get to have his family present for more games this season, and there will likely be no shortage of Zeigler on the court for the Volunteers in his second year. 

Photo Credit: Kim Klement

