Tennessee's GoFundMe For Zakai Zeigler  Receives Overwhelming Support From Vol Nation

Following a house fire in Queens that caused Vols guard Zakai Zeigler's mother to lose her home and many of her belongings, Tennessee set up a GoFundMe for Zeigler and his mother in hopes to raise 50 thousand dollars to help Zeigler's mother replace all that was lost and pay for travel/relocation.

Zeigler's mother, Charmane, takes care of her grandson and Zeigler's four-year-old special needs nephew, Nori. Nori's essential equipment to help her with her special needs was lost in the New York house fire.

Charmane is pursuing the idea of relocating to Knoxville to watch her son play for the Tennessee Volunteers, which would in turn allow Zeigler to spend more time with Nori.

Zeigler and his family have received incredible, overwhelming support from the Tennessee fanbase, as the 50 thousand dollar goal for the GoFundMe was reached in approximately 40 minutes.

Now, at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET (just over 20 hours after the GoFundMe was launched), the GoFundMe has reached a staggering amount of $346,550 raised.

"We have been absolutely blown away by the outpouring of support and generosity!" Zeigler said regarding the fundraiser support. "Any contributions above and beyond our final losses/expenses will be donated to charity. Thank you to everyone who has given."

Considering nearly 300 thousand more dollars have been raised (and counting) over Zeigler and his family's goal, a large sum of money will likely be given to charity as well.

Many supporters of Zakai and is mom sent in comments to go along with their donations. Below are a few examples.

"We are the Volunteer state for a reason," Jeff said. "We all should be there to help someone in need especially if they are someone that gives their all every day for Tennessee."

"Zakai, so sorry to hear of your family losing their belonging," Gayle said. "You came to the children’s home where I work to speak to the kids along with Josiah. You guys were so sweet and genuine. Your time here was very impactful for our youth. Thank you for being the person you are and thanks to your mom for encouraging you to play ball!"

"Hope all works out with your mom and niece," Jim said. "Some things - many things - are bigger than sports, but those things can be positively impacted by sports. Proud to be part of Vol Nation."

"Mrs. Ziegler, You son has brought much joy to VOL nation this year," Mark said. "I am so sorry for the horrible fire that has affected your family. God Bless you and your family. I am looking forward to Zakai spending a few more years here at UT."

Donations have ranged anywhere from five dollars to 5,000 dollars for Zeigler's mother.

The story of the GoFundMe went on to receive widespread attention with a TMZ story highlighting Zeigler's situation. Read the story here.

In addition to members of Vol Nation and other individuals around the country, Zeigler's teammates claimed they will always be there for their teammate in times of need.

"My thing is, if he wants to talk about it, we can," Vols junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. "I know it's on his mind a lot, so I try to keep him distracted. It's hard for him and for all off us. It's really tragic what happened to his family. But I tell him even though it doesn't make sense, everything happens for a reason. It's all part of God's plan."

"Just being there for him and doing whatever he needs," Vols senior forward John Fulkerson said regarding helping Zeigler. "We uplift him. We can't put ourselves in his position, but we are just staying positive for him and being there for him whenever he needs it."

Zeigler and the Vols will look to claim a top two seed in the SEC Tournament with a win over Arkansas in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

