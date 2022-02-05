Watch: Zakai Zeigler Tells Story of Getting Sick, Going Back in and Helping Tennessee Win on the Road

Tennessee Vols freshman point guard met with the media following Tennessee's 81-57 win over South Carolina, reacting to his team's performance in which he sparked an electric second half for Tennessee.

Zeigler tied his season and career-high point total as a Vol with 18 against the Gamecocks, and all of the freshman's points came in the second half.

What makes Zeigler's performance on Saturday afternoon all the more impressive is the fact he was dealing with a stomach bug and eventually threw up in a trash can on Tennessee's bench.

Zeigler details the story of how he got sick, came back out like nothing happened and made two consecutive shots and more in the video above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics