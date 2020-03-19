What does upcoming HBO doc mean for Tennessee basketball?

Just months ago, LSU basketball coach Will Wade was the forefront of a federal-led investigation against convicted felon Christian Dawkins.

Dawkins’ attorney, Steve Haney, attempted to subpoena Wade along with Arizona coach Sean Miller to testify in last April’s trial. Neither took the stand.

Now, a HBO-produced documentary entitled “The Scheme” is set to air on March 31, which allegedly contains wiretapped conversations between LSU’s leading man and Dawkins.

According to CBS Sports, which was granted a private screening of the film prior to its release, a conversation between Wade and Dawkins went as follows:

WADE: Hopefully (Jaron) Blossomgame's not blowing you up too much right now.

DAWKINS: Well listen, I mean [expletive], he could be playing for LSU or some [expletive]. He could have fifth-year eligibility and if he doesn't get drafted like Randolph Morris or some [expletive] like that.

WADE: We'll take that. We'll take it.

DAWKINS: I know you will. I know you will.

WADE: We could compensate him better than the rookie minimum.

DAWKINS (laughing): You probably right about that, too.

WADE: We'd give him more than the the D-League.

DAWKINS: Exactly. Exactly. God bless us all. God bless us all. So, what's the good word, though?

WADE: All right I was thinking last night on this Smart thing. Like, I'll be honest with you, I'm [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I'm just [expletive] sick of dealing with this [expletive]. What do you think, 'cause I went to him with a [expletive] strong-ass offer about a month ago. [Expletive] strong. Now, the problem was, I know why he didn't take it now -- it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit. But I mean it was a [expletive] hell of a [expletive] offer. Like, hell of an offer. Especially for a kid who's going to be a two or three-year kid.

DAWKINS: Right.

WADE: I've made deals for as good a players as him that were [expletive] a lot simpler than this.

Clearly, Wade had no problems discussing a pay-to-plays scheme at the time, and this all happened during a season in which the Tigers took home the SEC regular season title, edging out Tennessee by a slim margin.

So, where do the Vols come into play here?

Well, for starters, LSU will be faced with a tough decision in the coming weeks. Whether they choose to keep Wade or not is unknown.

Given the program’s ascension under Wade in recent years, it’d likely be taking a step back with his departure. For a young UT team looking to regain its dominance of last season, that could prove to be very beneficial.

The Tigers pummeled the Vols in Knoxville this season, 78-64 behind valiant efforts for Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays.

Smart was also responsible for Tennessee’s demise in Baton Rouge last season, a loss that proved damning to UT’s chances at claiming back-to-back regular season championships.

If Wade were soon-to-be removed from the picture entirely, one would have to think this would have a lasting effect on the program, albeit only for a short period of time.

As UT gets set to welcome in the nation’s fifth-ranked recruiting class this fall, it very well may find itself in the same position it was in a year ago: contending for conference titles and potentially, a national championship.

Only time will tell.