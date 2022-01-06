Volunteer Country on SI Podcast BONUS Episode: Baron and Beckwith Enter Portal, Update on the Recruitment of Jared Verse

Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray bring you a BONUS Volunteer Country on SI Podcast episode after defensive end Tyler baron and running back Dee Beckwith entered the transfer portal on Thursday, along with long-snapper Will Albright. Jack and Matt the significance of Baron leaving, why Beckwith left and more. With Baron gone, a spot opens up on Tennessee's pass-rush for competition to see the field immediately alongside Byron Young, and a good candidate to earn said playing time is Albany transfer Jared Verse should he commit to Tennessee. The Vols are in the thick of the Verse commitment which could end at any time now. Matt gives his insight on the situation, talking other schools who are competing with Tennessee for the CAA 2021 TFL leader.

