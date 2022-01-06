Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast BONUS Episode: Baron and Beckwith Enter Portal, Update on the Recruitment of Jared Verse

Vols DE Tyler baron and RB Dee Beckwith have entered the transfer portal, and Jared Verse's decision could happen any minute.

Host Jack Foster and Matt Ray bring you a BONUS Volunteer Country on SI Podcast episode after defensive end Tyler baron and running back Dee Beckwith entered the transfer portal on Thursday, along with long-snapper Will Albright. Jack and Matt the significance of Baron leaving, why Beckwith left and more. With Baron gone, a spot opens up on Tennessee's pass-rush for competition to see the field immediately alongside Byron Young, and a good candidate to earn said playing time is Albany transfer Jared Verse should he commit to Tennessee. The Vols are in the thick of the Verse commitment which could end at any time now. Matt gives his insight on the situation, talking other schools who are competing with Tennessee for the CAA 2021 TFL leader.

Listen to the entire podcast below.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Tyler Baron
Podcasts

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast BONUS Episode: Baron and Beckwith Enter Portal, Update on the Recruitment of Jared Verse

11 seconds ago
9678085
Podcasts

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Rae Burrell is BACK, What Does That Mean for the Lady Vols? Texas A&M Up Next

53 minutes ago
R-p0jbqh_400x400
Football

Tennessee Long Snapper Enters Transfer Portal

59 minutes ago
Dee Beckwith
Football

Vols RB Enters Transfer Portal

2 hours ago
Tyler Baron
Football

Breaking: Vols DE Enters Transfer Portal

2 hours ago
774790fc-0816-445a-8587-6c993e92e48f-LadyVols1001_0487.jpg
Women's Basketball

Everything Kellie Harper Said Ahead of SEC Showdown With No. 25 Texas A&M

5 hours ago
USATSI_17401674_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee's First SEC Win of the Season

5 hours ago
FIYEtI0XsAA5p40
Men's Basketball

Watch: Santiago Vescovi Talks to Media After Clutch Late Performance in Win Over Ole Miss

17 hours ago