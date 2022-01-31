Skip to main content

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Lady Vols-Auburn Recap, Previewing Significant Rematch Against Arkansas

Host Jack Foster and Riley Haltom are back with another Lady Vols podcast recapping Tennessee's disappointing road loss to unranked Auburn last Thursday. Jack and Riley go over what led to the defeat, noting confidence, turnovers and a lack of defensive discipline, while surprising, led to the upset loss.

Looking ahead to Arkansas, a rematch of the January 2 matchup that happened in Fayetteville, Jack and Riley discuss the impact the fans can/need to have for UT to effectively rebound also touching on the need for s strong defensive performance against a Hog squad that put up 90 against No. 12 LSU.

Jack and Riley tell you everything you need to know and more for the Lady Vols upcoming SEC showdown, an important one as the Big Orange Women face a grueling schedule of three games in seven days with road matchups against Florida and UConn to close out this week's trifecta.

The entire podcast can be listened to below. 

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics 

