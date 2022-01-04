Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Remaining 2022 Targets, Portal Talk, A Look at 2023 Recruiting

    Host Jack Foster is joined by Matt Ray and new Volunteer Country contributor CJ Eldridge to talk the latest on Tennessee's remaining 2022 targets and look forward to some players that Josh Heupel is likely to target in the 2023 class. Matt and CJ also discuss their thoughts on what to expect this winter as Tennessee plans to hit the transfer portal. Listen for all that and more in the latest Volunteer Country on SI Podcast. 

    The entire podcast can be listened to below.

