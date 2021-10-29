VR2 on SI Podcast: Positives and Negatives From Alabama Loss, Open Week Thoughts

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols return for the weekly podcast to discuss Tennessee's Week 8 loss to Alabama, going over the positives from the first three quarters and change, and the negatives from the final stretch of the fourth quarter. The passing game was electric, but the run game took a hit. Which aspect of the Vols' offense means more? The defense bend but did not break until the fourth quarter, when Heisman candidate Bryce Young buried Tennessee in the end. However, the energy Tennessee is bringing to the field, such as on the road in Alabama, should bode well with a softer schedule to close out the season outside of Georgia. Listen below for a full recap of the game and what the Vols should focus on during the bye. (See below!)

