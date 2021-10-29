Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    VR2 on SI Podcast: Positives and Negatives From Alabama Loss, Open Week Thoughts

    Tennessee lost to Alabama 52-24, but the score does not indicate the theme of the Vols' road loss to a top five team.
    Author:

    Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols return for the weekly podcast to discuss Tennessee's Week 8 loss to Alabama, going over the positives from the first three quarters and change, and the negatives from the final stretch of the fourth quarter. The passing game was electric, but the run game took a hit. Which aspect of the Vols' offense means more? The defense bend but did not break until the fourth quarter, when Heisman candidate Bryce Young buried Tennessee in the end. However, the energy Tennessee is bringing to the field, such as on the road in Alabama, should bode well with a softer schedule to close out the season outside of Georgia. Listen below for a full recap of the game and what the Vols should focus on during the bye. (See below!)

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    Read More

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    6966D71A-8B57-42A8-90C7-0B127AE6BD3C
    Podcasts

    VR2 on SI Podcast: Positives and Negatives From Alabama Loss, Open Week Thoughts

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16852861_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Pair of BasketVols Announce NIL Partnership

    1 hour ago
    Walter Nolen
    Football

    Recruiting Buzz: Where Tennessee Stands With Top Targets Going Into November

    2 hours ago
    Mike Ekeler
    Football

    Watch: Mike Ekeler Tells Funny Story About Star NFL Wide Receiver

    4 hours ago
    5B4BA793-5A46-4980-A9F5-52B07CBAAB78
    Football

    WR Webb Continues to Be Impressed By Vols, Planning More Official Visits

    16 hours ago
    IMG_4699
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media at Lady Vols Media Day

    21 hours ago
    1DA4A1A3-15A5-4B22-9F28-D8F2E56212D9
    Women's Basketball

    Lady Vols Update: SEC Coaches Poll and Roster, Jordan Horston, Rae Burrell and 'We Back Pat' Game

    21 hours ago
    DF787F59-BD7D-4681-BBD9-9DDA3CCF5A28
    Football

    How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 8

    Oct 27, 2021