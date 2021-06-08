VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Tennessee Baseball's Regional Finals win and looking ahead to the Super Regionals against LSU

Tennessee Baseball has been sensational this season, especially in big moments such as their Regional Finals victory over Liberty. Listen to Jack and Jake go over how the Vols must rise to the occasion once again in the Super Regional Tournament against an LSU squad that will have a big chip on their shoulder coming in to Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols bring you another edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast talking Vol Baseball's Regional Finals win against Liberty to move on and host the Super Regional Tournament in Knoxville against LSU. Jake notes that LSU has a chip on their shoulder coming to Knoxville, but if Tennessee can remain stellar on the mound, hot at the plate, and electric in the stands, they are Omaha bound. Listen to the full podcast below:

