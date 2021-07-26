2022 Vols Commit, QB Tayven Jackson Selected To Polynesian Bowl

Sports Illustrated home
In January of 2022, the Tennessee Vols are set to be represented on the beautiful island of Hawaii, as Tayven Jackson was selected to the Polynesian Bowl last week.

Jackson is a 6-foot-4 and 195-pound quarterback from Indiana who has been committed to the Vols since April 28th of 2021. The Vols commit will take the "Power T" with him all the way to Honolulu, where the Polynesian Bowl is set to take place.

Looking deeper into the roster as of now, Jackson is the only player from his home state of Indiana that has been selected so far. As mentioned above, Jackson will represent Tennessee in Hawaii but before then, there is another school to represent.

The rising senior is coming off of a solid junior campaign and looking to build off of that in the fall of 2021. Jackson is the quarterback for Center Grove High School in Greenwood (Ind.)

Jackson as a junior threw for nearly 3,000 yards with just 5 interceptions, while leading his team to an undefeated record and capping it with a state title.

Sports Illustrated is high on the potential of the Hoosier State signal-caller. This is what SI's Director of recruiting, John Garcia Jr., had to say about Jackson earlier this year. 

“There are certainly things to like about Jackson, but he’s very much a work in progress as a passer. How well he can develop those aspects of his game will determine if he can turn his potential into production and allow the Indiana signal caller to outplay his ranking. Jackson is a long quarterback with an impressive frame, one that should allow him to get over 210 pounds, which will help him be even more firm in the pocket. Jackson is a quality athlete that shows good balance and quickness in the pocket, but he must clean up his footwork. At times Jackson shows zip and power that makes one think he should be much higher on this list, but its sporadic, and there are other times when he lacks the necessary zip to be an SEC caliber quarterback. His biggest issue is a lack of ideal accuracy. Without focusing on advanced things like ball placement, but simply being able to complete passes at a higher rate should be easier for a quarterback with his arm strength to complete.” 

Be sure to tune in to catch Tayven Jackson and other in the Polynesian Bowl on January 22nd live on CBS Sports Network. The start time is to be announced at a later time. 

