2022 WR Elic Ayomanor Talks Vols, Visits, and Recruitment Timeline

2022 Deerfield (Mass.) Deerfield Academy wide receiver Elic Ayomanor's recruitment has seen a significant uptick of late. Offers have poured in for the talented 6'3", 205lbs pass catcher from the Northeast. He discusses his recruitment, timeline and more with VR2 on SI.

"Things have been going well," Ayomanor said of his recruitment. "It was definitely impacted by COVID in the earlier months, so coaches couldn't come out to see me and how I play. We kind of had to innovate and get more active on Twitter and send videos. Recently, it has been really picking up. I have definitely been blowing up over the past couple of days. I am just enjoying the process and taking it day by day to see what each school can offer me and what I can offer them."

Ayomanor is now fielding calls from numerous coaches daily, and while he admits it can sometimes be overwhelming, it is something he has embraced.

"It has definitely been a lot," he said of the uptick in production. "There are a lot of texts going through and a lot that I have to respond to. This is something that I have asked for, and it is something that I have been working and training for, so I believe it is something I am mentally prepared for. The hardest part is really trying to focus on school as well. I have to set aside time every day for meetings and school work. It is definitely something that is not unwelcomed because I have wanted this. I just have to manage it with other aspects of my life."

With over 20 offers now in hand, multiple schools are working to separate themselves from the rest.

"Penn State has definitely shot up the board of late," Ayomanor said. "I have had several good meetings with them. Tennessee has been on me since they offered me. We have been on lots of calls and watching film. Cal just offered me, and I think they are pretty high on me, and I am pretty high on them as well. Then, Duke and UVA have been on me as well. It is kind of early in the process because they just offered, but they are up there as well.

"I would say it comes down to June when I get out there and visit and see what all the people are like on campus," Ayomanor added. "Then, I should be able to make a decision."

"Right now, I only have Tennessee officially set in stone," he said of his visit plans. "I am looking to redo my June schedule in the coming days. I am looking to see when my mom can come down because she lives back up in Canada, so it is kind of hard for her to get down here. Within the next couple of days, everything should be set."

The new staff at Tennessee has made Ayomanor a priority of late led by wide receiver coach Kodi Burns."Coach Burns is a great guy," Ayomanor said, "I have definitely enjoyed his presence. He has positively impacted my family, and they have definitely enjoyed him."

"As a receiver in their offense, Coach Heupel had a great history at UCF and Missouri in 2016, and he has had explosive offenses, which you can see with the statistics," Ayomanor continued about his interest with the Vols. "Just watching film with coach Burns and going over his indy drills and what they do on the field, I have really enjoyed his coaching style and how he has been relaying information to me on those calls. He has made it really simple for me to understand, and I have enjoyed that. As it gets more complex, I am sure he will be able to explain it to me in an understandable way. I have definitely been impressed by him so far."

As Ayomanor mentioned earlier, June visits will be pivotal in this recruitment, and he knows what he is looking for when he comes to Tennessee and goes on other trips. "You get to know people online pretty well and get to know who they are, but meeting people in person is a whole different story," he said. "You get to feel their energy and feel their presence and see how they really are for a more prolonged period of time. I am really going there to see how the environment is, the coaching staff is, and how the players are. It is not too much about the facilities or anything like that. All of these Power 5 schools have great facilities. It is just about how I feel around the people and if I feel like it is home for me."

The offensive scheme and academic aspect will also play a key part in his decision.

"There are a lot of different offensive systems, but I think I can play in any of them," Ayomanor said of his hopes to find the right fit. "I am very versatile in that sense. I am really just looking to see if I can find one that I will be able to flourish in. If the coaches can do a good job of showing me that, then it is definitely a big positive."

"For the academic side, I am interested in the STEM field, so I will definitely be looking at that at the different schools," he continued about his academic plan. "It is really just if I feel at home. All of these schools will give me a great opportunity to play in the NFL, so it is really about how I feel once I get there and if I can see myself there for the next four years."

A commitment could come after Ayomanor takes his June visits, and whenever it does, a school will getting a well-rounded, complete receiver. When asked what he thinks a school will get, he offered up his own explanation.

"This sounds really cliche, but everyone at the next level is really talented. When you get to that level, everyone is going to be as talented or more talented than you. I think I set myself apart because I really do work. My attention to detail is something I think stands out. Whatever the coach tells me, I am going to try to absorb to the best of my ability and execute it to the best of my ability. You can bet on me being there after practice every day, working on my craft, trying to get better, and be in the film room studying, so when it comes to game day, I am ready to perform."